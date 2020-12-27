United Way Greater Victoria fundraises for counselling, mental health support services

Support for mental health, addictions, part of three-part COVID-19 response, charity says

The United Way is raising money to provide counselling services for community members. (Black Press Media file photo)

In a year when mental health is deteriorating for many, United Way Greater Victoria (UWGV) is raising money to help more people access support.

The charity is seeking donations to fund counselling services, outreach and peer support workers, as well as the creation of virtual social gathering places to reduce isolation.

Data from the Pacific Blue Cross Health Foundation reveals that calls to B.C. crisis lines have jumped by 27 per cent, and two thirds of British Columbians anticipate worsening mental health.

READ ALSO: Winter blues a concern for Vancouver Islanders during COVID-19 Christmas season

A little can go a long way, according to the UWGV. For $100 a month, 24 youth could receive online crisis intervention counselling.

Just $50 per month can provide 10 weeks of counselling for one person and $25 a month affords two hours of counselling services for someone living with mental health challenges.

In March, UWGV narrowed fundraising to three areas: mental health and addictions, isolated seniors and families in need.

Donate by calling 250-385-6708 or visit uwgv.ca online.

Greater VictoriaUnited Way