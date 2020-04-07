The University of Victoria has closed Cedar Corner, a large tract of property made available to the public for off-leash dog walking, to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

UVic closes Finnerty Gardens and popular dog park Cedar Corner

Regular dog walkers to Cedar Corner sent elsewhere during pandemic

The University of Victoria has temporarily closed popular off-leash dog walking park Cedar Hill Corner, and the revered Finnerty Gardens, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

UVic administration said it is a tough decision as they are aware the properties are frequented by visitors to campus, adding people’s health and safety are the top priority.

The parks were closed on March 30.

READ MORE: B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19 worried pet-owners

Earlier in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced province-wide closures, Saanich council considered a seasonal ban of dogs at Cadboro-Gyro Park and beach. The conversation was highly divisive and has been tabled until the summer.

READ MORE: Review of off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches postponed until mid-July

READ ALSO: Saanich unleashes summer dog restrictions

The Capital Regional District, the District of Saanich and other municipalities in Greater Victoria have also temporarily closed community spaces and parks.

Finnerty Gardens, a 2.7-hectare botanical garden, is on the southeast edge of campus at Cedar Hill Cross Road and University Drive. Cedar Hill Corner is at the southeast quadrant of the university, bound by Cedar Hill Cross Road, Crestview Road and Mystic Vale.

The university continues to follow the advice and guidance from governments and health authorities concerning the health and safety of our community and will re-open these university properties as appropriate.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some Cowichan schools to reopen for children of essential-services workers
Next story
COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of five people, seizure of drugs, pipe bomb and counterfeit money

One of the men was able to escape and remains at large

Police watchdog clears West Shore RCMP in altercation that led to man needing 82 staples

The man pretended he had a weapon he would use against the police

Escaped python found in Saanich building reunited with its owner

The little snake is at ‘home, safe and sound,’ CRD chief bylaw officer says

Victoria police seek public’s help finding man missing more than a week

Joel Diment 26 and has short brown hair and hazel eyes

Greater Victoria donates 166 tents, 240 sleeping bags and more for those in need

Items placed in 72-hour quarantine before being distributed to help homeless self-isolate

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

The team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions they will not be training in the Valley

Some Cowichan schools to reopen for children of essential-services workers

Cowichan Valley will open 8 elementary schools this week

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

Physiotherapists turn to technology to reach patients during COVID-19

Just because services, jobs, and socializing have been put on hold, it… Continue reading

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

Most Read