Ocean Networks Canada sensors could’ve given recipients in Victoria and Vancouver 35 seconds notice about a Nov. 25 earthquake near Tofino about seismic waves reaching the two cities. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Networks Canada)

Ocean Networks Canada sensors could’ve given recipients in Victoria and Vancouver 35 seconds notice about a Nov. 25 earthquake near Tofino about seismic waves reaching the two cities. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Networks Canada)

UVic monitoring could’ve warned Victoria about Tofino earthquake

Ocean Networks Canada ocean and land sensors registered the 4.8-magnitude quake

A University of Victoria initiative is touting how its monitoring system could’ve given notice to communities up to 250 kilometres away after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Tofino on Nov. 25.

Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) says its network of ocean and land sensors could’ve provided a 35-second alert to Victoria and Vancouver before damaging seismic waves reached the respective city centres.

ONC is working to launch the notification system so critical infrastructure operators will be able to activate safety and emergency response measures and notify those in harm’s way.

Its monitoring network includes real-time sensors located on land and in the Cascadia Subduction Zone, where the Juan de Fuca and North American tectonic plates converge off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

READ: 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

Kate Moran, ONC president and chief executive officer, said in a news release that last month’s earthquake demonstrated the value of the monitoring systems, given how safety and emergency measures could be activated.

“Even a few seconds of warning enables protective and preventive measures, such as triggering trains to slow down, pausing surgeries, stopping bridge and tunnel traffic and diverting arrivals for incoming air traffic,” she said. “Fortunately, this Tofino earthquake was small enough to not cause damage, but having the same 35 seconds of warning in the case of a major shake would save lives and vital infrastructure.”

Earthquakes release energy through seismic waves, with primary “P” waves and travelling faster than “S” waves, which ONC said cause damaging shaking. ONC’s monitoring systems detect the P-waves and would deliver alerts before the S-waves arrive.

If authorities in downtown Victoria or BC Place in Vancouver were connected to the monitoring system, they would’ve received a 35-second warning before the S-waves travelled 230 kilometres from the earthquake epicentre. Depending on the location, ONC said the Earthquake Early Warning system could provide up to 90 seconds of advance notice can to future British Columbia notification recipients.

READ: Research off Vancouver Island looks to uncover what makes megathrust earthquakes tick

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EarthquakeGreater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alleged drug traffickers on Vancouver Island with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’
Next story
UN summit: Don’t repeat mistakes on nature, scientists warn

Just Posted

Sooke Region Community Health Network is raising funds for The Gathering Place as part of a seniors and multi-generational use project on land near the Sooke Library. (Contributed - SRCHN)
Wanted: more community space in Sooke

Ocean Networks Canada sensors could’ve given recipients in Victoria and Vancouver 35 seconds notice about a Nov. 25 earthquake near Tofino about seismic waves reaching the two cities. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Networks Canada)
UVic monitoring could’ve warned Victoria about Tofino earthquake

About one in 20 Greater Victoria residents cycle to work, top among Canada’s 41 largest cities (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria residents more likely to cycle to work than other Canadians

The District of Highlands is warning motorists to expect closures on a section of Ross Durrance Road in December as BC Hydro crews perform tree work. (Black Press Media file photo)
Highlands warning of road closure for tree work