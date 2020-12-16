Amira Strain, the new manager of the Alberni Aquarium, kneels beside the aquarium’s salmon tank. The aquarium is currently holding a contest to name the salmon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Amira Strain, the new manager of the Alberni Aquarium, kneels beside the aquarium’s salmon tank. The aquarium is currently holding a contest to name the salmon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Vancouver Island aquarium struggles to stay afloat

Shift in leadership occurred just before pandemic hit

Port Alberni’s aquarium is still struggling to stay afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.

The aquarium has been struggling since early March, when the former board announced that fundraising efforts had not been enough to sustain the organization into 2020. Since that announcement, a new non-profit Alberni Aquarium Association took over the aquarium.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated matters.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we have been facing a little bit of financial issues,” aquarium manager Amira Strain explained during a meeting of Port Alberni city council on Monday, Nov. 23. With the recent rise in cases, she said, the aquarium has seen a “drastic decrease” in visitors, and the the doors were closed to the public at the end of November.

With the doors closed, the aquarium is now focusing on virtual tours.

“We’ve developed virtual tours for school groups, homeschooled children and people who want to learn a little bit more about the animals in our ocean,” Strain explained in a later interview. “It’s a new way to keep the aquarium in the school curriculum.”

With these tours, Strain will hold a video conference with visitors where she goes over the animals in all the aquarium’s tanks. Using a grant from 100+ Women Who Care earlier this year, the aquarium was able to create a new exhibit titled “The Small Things,” which takes a look at the different natural biomes locally.

But because the association is a new society, they have had difficulties applying for grants and other sources of funding.

Strain asked city council in November for a rent freeze on their city-owned building at Harbour Quay.

“We have been looking at our books, and if we don’t receive help from the city, we will not be able to continue to be in business past December,” Strain told council.

However, council pointed out that other businesses in the community are struggling during the pandemic, too.

“It’s really hard for me to give that kind of support, when there’s existing businesses in the same situation,” said Councillor Cindy Solda.

“Before we consider any direct subsidies, I think that we have to encourage you to apply to the federal programs first, just to keep a level playing field,” said Mayor Sharie Minions. “I think we all want to see the aquarium be successful, we just have to make sure that we are diligent with the limited funds that we do have.”

The aquarium association is now applying to the federal government for COVID-19 rental relief, and Strain is working with city staff to release the aquarium’s upstairs space in order to cut monthly rental rates. The space is currently unused, except for storing the aquarium’s saltwater resevoir.

In the meantime, the aquarium association has found a few creative ways to fundraise.

Earlier this month, the aquarium held a raffle to name the building’s newest residents—an axolotl, gunnel fish and salmon.

An online auction is currently taking place on the Alberni Aquarium and Stewardship Centre Facebook page. Bidders can place their bids by commenting on the items up until Saturday, Dec. 19 at midnight.

Wooden Christmas ornaments made by a local family are available at Animal Ark, with proceeds going towards the aquarium, as well as Special Olympics and the SPCA.

The aquarium is always accepting tank sponsors. It also offers an “Adopt a Salmon” program and an Alberni Aquarium Cookbook was launched this summer, with funds going towards the new association.

For more information about how you can contribute, visit www.alberniaquarium.ca or call 250-724-3600.

“We’re hoping to be able to open in the new year,” said Strain. “It depends how the pandemic is looking and if we survive until then. We’re hoping to get a source of money coming in so we can continue to be able to feed our animals.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AquariumPORT ALBERNI

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Saanich cop to run 50 miles for Greater Victoria at-risk youth
Next story
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels

Just Posted

Goldsmith Lainey Rae won News Business of the Year at the annual Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Tuesday night. (Contributed photo)
Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce honours top businesses

Castle Beer and Wine Store named Business of the Year

Some form of large cat (not necessarily the cougar pictured here) was spotted in a private garden in Langley City on Thanksgiving Day. Local residents who saw it, reported to authorities and want to get the word out to others in the area. (Black Press Media files)
Cougar walks away after being hit by driver in Sooke

Roughly 10 to 20 cougars hit by vehicles in CRD each year, says B.C. Conservation

Kris Hardy and Monique Seidler are pictured on their rental property on Murray Road. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke family allowed to stay in motorhome

District officials put brakes on bylaw infraction

The search for Master Sailor Duane Earle, from Winnipeg, has concluded. The Boatswain, described as a ‘sailor’s sailor’ was not found. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)
Search called off for sailor missing from HMCS Winnipeg

Canadian Armed Forces’ search for Boatswain Duane Earle concluded Tuesday evening

Cathy Gouk, at Cathy’s Corner Cafe, expects to hand out 400 free Christmas dinners this week. The meals are available at her Sooke restaurant for takeout only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke restaurant handing out free Christmas meals this week

Cathy’s Corner Cafe offers turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)
Retirement dream home turns into 16-inch nightmare for Vancouver Island woman

Qualicum Beach council: ‘hardline is totally warranted’ in denying occupancy over house height

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

The parking lot in Campbell River where the physical altercation took place between a Campbell River couple and two First Nation's women. (Google street view )
Campbell River RCMP investigating alleged racist altercation in parking lot

The incident involved an Indigenous woman from Kyuquot, her teenage daughter and another couple

The province is investing $9.5 million into clearing B.C.’s coastal areas of marine debris and derelict vessels. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels

Province offering $9.5 million to projects that improve the coastline

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Amira Strain, the new manager of the Alberni Aquarium, kneels beside the aquarium’s salmon tank. The aquarium is currently holding a contest to name the salmon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Vancouver Island aquarium struggles to stay afloat

Shift in leadership occurred just before pandemic hit

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

Most Read