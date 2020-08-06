The Vancouver Island Regional Library’s delivery trucks are rolling again, enabling users to access books, DVDs, magazines, and other materials from branches across the Island, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast. (Pixabay photo)

Vancouver Island Regional Library stepping up reading services

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror

Library lovers in Sooke can once again borrow items from faraway branches.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library’s delivery trucks are rolling again, enabling users to access books, DVDs, magazines, and other materials from branches across the Island, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast.

VIRL has taken a careful, methodical approach since temporarily suspending in-branch services in response to the pandemic, Emily Mathews, VIRL divisional manager of collections of support services said in an Aug. 5 media release.

READ MORE: Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

“Our approach has always been about protecting the health and safety of customers and staff, and now we have a plan in place to safely resume the flow of materials between branches,” Mathews said.

The top priorities remain shipping personal protective equipment to branches, delivering new materials as they arrive, and fulfilling holds at the local level. For the time being, items may take longer to arrive than they would under normal circumstances, Mathews said.

The expanded access will not change VIRL’s Takeout Services, which are designed to minimize physical contact and maintain the existing safety measures currently in place.

Customers can place holds by checking out search.virl.bc.ca or by calling 1-877-415-VIRL. Staff will contact users by phone to set up an appointment for pickup.

All of VIRL’s 39 branches are open for Takeout Service. Access more information on the service at virl.bc.ca/takeout/.

People in remote locations who don’t have access to a VIRL branch can once again access the VIRL’s Books by Mail service. All reserved materials will be shipped to the Nanaimo North branch and then sent to BBM customers.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich orders new liquor licence for Cedar Hill Recreation Centre
Next story
MISSING: 38-year-old man last seen near Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Just Posted

‘Just being stupid’: Premier slams abusive customers at Langford restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Need a doctor in Sooke? You may be in luck

In anticipation of recruiting more doctors, medical clinic accepting applications for a waitlist

MISSING: 38-year-old man last seen near Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Victoria police working to locate An Phi Nguyen safely

Emergency response team called in after armed man found barricaded inside Langford home

No one injured during arrest

Greater Victoria real estate sales numbers tell two stories for July

Real estate board president Sandi-Jo Ayers talks about pent-up spring demand, low inventory

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Vancouver Island Regional Library stepping up reading services

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror Library lovers in Sooke can once… Continue reading

Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

Most Read