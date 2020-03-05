Vancouver Island ticket a $2 million BC 6/49 jackpot winner

Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Vancovuer Island is a multi-millionaire.

The $2 million BC49 jackpot was won Wednesday night, by a ticket bought in Courtenay.

The winning numbers, according to the BCLC website, playnow.com, are 2, 7, 14, 17, 30 and 33.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers.

The $75,000 prize, for matching five of the six numbers as well as the bonus number, was won by a ticket purchased in the Shuswap.

The bonus number was 37.

ALSO: Nanaimo man wins lottery, buys fridge


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$17,000-worth of distracted driving tickets lead a selection of today’s news stories
Next story
Saanich Fire responds to early morning house fire

Just Posted

Police arrest five at B.C. Legislature after discussions ‘break down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Saanich Fire responds to early morning house fire

The D crew were on scene at 4:40 a.m. fire is contained

Propeller from Saanich plane crash found in resident’s back yard

Plane engine’s serial number located on propeller

VicPD seeking three men for violent home invasion, considered armed and dangerous

The home invasion happened on Feb. 14 in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue

Saanich Council and ICBC partner on safety review of Prospect Lake Road

Public input is encouraged for the road safety review

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Vancouver Island ticket a $2 million BC 6/49 jackpot winner

Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Vancovuer Island is a multi-millionaire.… Continue reading

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

The moose had fallen through the ice on a pond in Fort St. John

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

Most Read