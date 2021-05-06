A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 25-May 1. (BCCDC image)

Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 case counts continue to trend down

Fewer than 200 active cases on the Island, down from highs of 500-plus earlier this spring

New COVID-19 case numbers on Vancouver Island decreased again last week, with the south Island in particular bending the curve.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released data on new cases by local health area on Wednesday, May 5, and the Island as a whole saw 40 fewer new cases last week than the week before.

Sooke and Western Communities showed the greatest change, with 20 new cases for the week of April 25-May 1, down from 41 new cases the week before.

Greater Victoria is still the Island’s hot spot for new cases with 67 new cases last week, but that was down from 74 the week prior. None of the local health areas on the Island reported more than five cases per 100,000 population last week.

After Greater Victoria, the local health areas on the Island with the most new cases last week were Nanaimo with 38, Sooke with 20, Oceanside with 12 and Campbell River with 11.

Island Health reported Wednesday that there had been 20 new cases on the Island since the day before; the BCCDC’s breakdown was 15 new cases on the south Island, three new cases on the central Island and two on the north Island.

Island Health says there are 195 active COVID-19 cases on the Island, with 98 on the south Island, 74 on the central Island and 23 on the north Island.






