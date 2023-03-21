A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Now that coyote denning season is in full swing, the Vancouver park board is offering some tips for a “peaceful coexistence” between the animals and humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Vancouver park board offers tips on how to ‘respect’ city’s coyotes

Animals can become bolder in the spring or stand their ground if they perceive a threat

Now that coyote denning season is in full swing, the Vancouver park board is offering some tips for “peaceful coexistence” between the animals and humans.

Their pups are born in the spring, and the board says that makes coyotes more active as they protect their dens and seek food for their young.

Normally they’re only seen at dawn and dusk, but the board says that behaviour changes in spring, when they’re spotted in the daytime and they become bolder or stand their ground if they perceive a threat.

Coyotes are found across Vancouver and prefer sheltered, wooded areas to raise their families, so the board says it will occasionally close trails in high-traffic locations like Stanley Park where they are known to frequent.

Its tips for living without conflict with the animals include to never leave or offer food — punishable by a $500 fine if offenders are caught — keep pets on a leash, give wildlife space and if you see a coyote, slowly back away.

There have been a number of high-profile coyote attacks in the city over the years, including dozens in spring and summer of 2021 in Stanley Park, some involving children bitten while with their families.

4 coyotes euthanized following attack on toddler in Stanley Park

