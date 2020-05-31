Vehicle ends up upside-down in creek along Happy Valley Road

A single vehicle ended up upside-down in a creek along Happy Valley Road on Sunday morning.
The road has been temporarily closed near Winter Road, near the S curves, after emergency crews responded the call at 9:22 a.m.
Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said one man has been taken into care with B.C. Ambulance Services after he was able to get himself out the vehicle.
Happy Valley Road temporarily closed near Winter Rd (S curves) in Metchosin due to Vehicle Crash –
