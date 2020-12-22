This truck (along with a second vehicle) slid off Highway 17 in Central Saanich early Tuesday morning after pulling over for an emergency vehicle. (Facebook/South Vancouver Island Traffic Conditions)

This truck (along with a second vehicle) slid off Highway 17 in Central Saanich early Tuesday morning after pulling over for an emergency vehicle. (Facebook/South Vancouver Island Traffic Conditions)

Vehicles slide off Highway 17 in Central Saanich after pulling over for emergency vehicle

Police responded to multiple calls in the municipality during, after snowfall

Slow down, take your time, be mindful of the conditions.

That is the message from a senior police officer as adverse driving conditions following Monday’s snow storm continue to affect traffic across the Saanich Peninsula and the rest of Greater Victoria.

“We are still icy in spot,” said Derren Lench, deputy chief with Central Saanich Police. “Build in some extra time. Give the vehicle in front of you a little extra distance because you are just not going to have that breaking ability. Go with the slow moving traffic. Don’t be in a hurry because you are going to hit a patch and it is going to be a problem.”

Perhaps the most unusual incident Tuesday morning happened at around 9 a.m. in Central Saanich when two northbound vehicles, including a moving truck, slid into the ditch while travelling northbound on Highway 17 after pulling to the side for an emergency vehicle, after it had turned on its lights in responding to a call.

“In normal weather, you just pull over to the side,” said Lench. “But with roads being what they were, it ended up that the vehicles hit their brakes, and the UHaul and a second vehicle slid off the road and went into a ditch. There was also a minor fender bender in that crowd as well between Island View and Mount Newton.”

RELATED: All Greater Victoria BC Transit routes affected by icy roads

READ ALSO:Ferries running, hundreds still without power after snow hits Greater Victoria

Lench said the incident, which left the truck on its side, did not lead to injuries but did damage to the vehicles, and presumably the contents in the truck.

Yesterday’s snowfall left Central Saanich police “crazy busy” in responding to probably a dozen calls between 11 and 5 p.m. around the municipality, said Lench. Vehicles went off the road on Keating Cross Road, while other vehicles struggled to get up Island View, he said. “We had power lines down, cable lines down,” he said.

Police also responded to a minor collision between a bus and a vehicle, added Lench. “We had a vehicle slide off the road into a bus shelter on Stellys. The roads were not good yesterday.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Land exclusion boosts plans for library in North Saanich
Next story
Power outage closes Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood

Just Posted

The Grade 5 John Muir Elementary class in Sooke has prepared gift bags for the Sooke homeless shelter, which the residents will open on Christmas Day. (Annette Jacobsen photo)
Grade 5 class in Sooke create gift bags for homeless

Bags stuffed with hand warmers, personal hygiene kits and a handwritten note

A grant from the City of Victoria will help Greater Victoria non profits administer outreach services and a community tent for the city’s homeless. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria non-profits administer outreach, community tent for homeless

City issues $100,000 in grants to fill gap in services for those living outdoors

Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Esquimalt Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot to death in Esquimalt Tuesday morning

A suspect is in custody

This truck (along with a second vehicle) slid off Highway 17 in Central Saanich early Tuesday morning after pulling over for an emergency vehicle. (Facebook/South Vancouver Island Traffic Conditions)
Vehicles slide off Highway 17 in Central Saanich after pulling over for emergency vehicle

Police responded to multiple calls in the municipality during, after snowfall

Santa flying with BC EHS to visit hospitals around B.C. on Dec. 22, 2020. (BC EHS/Twitter)
Nothing stops Santa from bringing joy to sick children – even with pandemic protocols

Santa sent gifts to Victoria General, Surrey Memorial, Royal Columbian and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Eleven teenagers were ticketed $230 each for not dispersing from a gathering in a Nanaimo high school parking lot. (File photo)
11 teens ticketed in Nanaimo for allegedly gathering without regard for COVID-19 orders

Youths face $230 fines after gathering Saturday at Dover Bay Secondary parking lot

Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.
Searchers guide cold, wet snowmobilers safely out of wilderness near Mt. Washington

Weather conditions very tricky, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche risk

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
First Nations elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Most Read