VicPD arrest man at gunpoint after firearm call

Man faces charges for breaching condition not to possess replica firearms

Victoria Police Department is recommending charges after officers found a man with a replica firearm Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun tucked into his waistband in the 100-block of Gorge Road East just before midnight on Jan. 24.

Police arrested a man at gunpoint and recovered a realistic replica handgun.

The man was taken to cells then later released on a court date. Officers are recommending charges of breach of a court-ordered condition not to possess replica firearms.

