VicPD asks for help to locate missing man with multiple outstanding warrants

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Wesley Williams was reported missing on March 20 and VicPD says family members are concerned.

Williams is the subject of multiple outstanding warrants, but VicPD says officers are working to locate him to check his well-being. Police said officers believe he may be attempting to avoid police detection.

Williams is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man, six-foot-two and 190 pounds with a slim build. He has short, brown hair and brown eyes as well as a neck tattoo that reads “Krystle.”

Anyone that sees Williams is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

