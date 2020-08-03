VicPD find used, uncapped needle tied to handrail in Beacon Hill Park

Officers believe the needle was put there with the intent to harm someone

VicPD says the needle found tied to a handrailing in Beacon Hill Park was put there with the intent to harm someone. (Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are warning the public after finding a used needle, tied to a handrail in Beacon Hill Park which they believe was put there with the intent to hurt someone.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, VicPD officers found the uncapped, used hypodermic needle tied to the handrail of a staircase near a heavily used path. According to police, there was a small amount of blood in the needle. Officers believe the needle was placed in this location with the intent to cause injury.

The needle was found on the west side of the park, near Douglas and Toronto streets.

If you have information about this incident you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

