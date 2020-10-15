VicPD looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Officers attempted to arrest him on Wednesday, but he evaded them

A photo of the vehicle Dallis Briet, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, is associated with. (VicPD)

Victoria police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after his parole was revoked.

Dallis Briet, 44, is Caucasian, standing six feet, two inches tall with a heavy build, weighing approximately 229 pounds. He has blue eyes, short brown hair that is greying at the temples, and forms a widow’s peak. Recently, he has been seen with a short scruffy beard with salt and pepper areas.

Briet is associated with a seafoam green, four-door 2005 Nissan Altima with a B.C. license plate LF7 84A. This vehicle will have damage to the left, driver’s side and is currently missing the driver’s side mirror.

Officers spotted Briet breaching his conditions, which include prohibition from being in or driving a vehicle. When they attempted to arrest him on the afternoon of Oct. 15, he evaded officers. The officers did not pursue him to reduce the risk to nearby bystanders.

Briet’s past convictions and arrests include driving-related offences, possession of stolen property, break and enter and breaching conditions.

If you see him, call 911.

