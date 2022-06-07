Members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team are on the scene for a barricaded man in an apartment in the 2500 block of Quadra Street Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team are on the scene for a barricaded man in an apartment in the 2500 block of Quadra Street Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD on scene of barricaded man in 2500 block of Quadra Street

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators are on scene

There is a large police presence at an apartment building in the 2500 block of Quadra Street in response to a situation involving a barricaded man.

The Victoria Police Department said in a tweet posted just after 3 p.m. Tuesday that officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, including crisis negotiators, are on the scene.

More to come …

READ MORE: Suspect’s identity sought after Victoria bank defrauded $20,000

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaPoliceVicPD

Previous story
Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes

Just Posted

Members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team are on the scene for a barricaded man in an apartment in the 2500 block of Quadra Street Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD on scene of barricaded man in 2500 block of Quadra Street

BC Ferries vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay. Labour shprtages and engine maintenance continue to affect sailing schedules from the Island to the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries cancels major route sailings for crewing challenges, engine maintenance

Christine Bossi: “Sooke is known as a very volunteer-oriented community.” (File - Sooke Region Communities Health Network)
COVID pivot: Sooke event aims to assess volunteer landscape

The Sooke School District 62 office in Langford. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
No set lunch period leaves kids suffering at Greater Victoria school: parent