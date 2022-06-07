VicPD on scene of barricaded man in 2500 block of Quadra Street

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators are on scene

Members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team are on the scene for a barricaded man in an apartment in the 2500 block of Quadra Street Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

There is a large police presence at an apartment building in the 2500 block of Quadra Street in response to a situation involving a barricaded man.

The Victoria Police Department said in a tweet posted just after 3 p.m. Tuesday that officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, including crisis negotiators, are on the scene.

Officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, including Crisis Negotiators, are working to resolve an incident involving a barricaded man in a mental health crisis at an apartment building in 2500-blk of Quadra St. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 7, 2022

More to come …

