VicPD Speed Watch volunteers will be out keeping an eye on drivers near schools all through September. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD reminds drivers to slow down with schools reopening

School zones come back into effect when students return on Sept. 6

Victoria police are reminding drivers to slow down as schools reopen and school zones come back into effect on Sept. 6.

Speed watch volunteers will do a blitz throughout Victoria and Esquimalt to remind drivers of the 30 km/h limit in school zones.

“Each year, more families and students choose active ways to travel to and from school. We have more students participating in walking school buses, scootering or cycling, which is great for students’ physical and mental well-being—and an eco-friendly option. However, this means drivers need to be mindful and extra vigilant when sharing the roads with our youth and families,” said police board chair Ryan Painter.

“We want to ensure we have a safe and successful September start-up, so please slow down as students head back to class.”

