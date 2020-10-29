VicPD searching for suspect in sexual assault incident

A woman was sexually assaulted at the 800-block of Cormorant Street just before 4 a.m. Oct. 29

Victoria police are asking for witnesses and information after a woman was sexually assaulted near the 800-block of Cormorant Street Oct. 29.

Police were called to the area at 3:43 a.m. where the woman reported she had been sexually assaulted and was eventually able to fight off the unknown man. She last saw him riding away on a grey mountain bike, southbound on Blanshard Street from Cormorant Street.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Victoria woman fought off attacker in sexual assault on Galloping Goose Trail

The suspect is described as an adult-aged South Asian or Black man, standing approximately 6’2”, with a slim build, dark hair and a dark, scruffy beard. He was wearing a dark hooded sweater with the hood up and a mask over his face.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Detectives with our Special Victim's Unit are investigating after a sexual assault early this morning. The incident occurred shortly before 4 am in the 800-block of Cormorant St. The suspect remains outstanding. #yyj (1/2) https://t.co/pQvkx04151 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 29, 2020

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriasexual assaultVictoria Police Department