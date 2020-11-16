Victoria police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed, and left with potentially life-threatening injuries. (File Photo)

Victoria police seek suspect in weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue

Victim remains in hospital following the Sunday night stabbing

Victoria police are investigating after a man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a stabbing last weekend.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. Officers found a man who had been stabbed several times.

READ ALSO: Six Mainland residents face charges after months-long drug trafficking investigation

Bystanders provided medical attention to the victim until paramedics arrived and took over, transporting the man to hospital.

The man remains in hospital where his injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival, and a suspect has not been identified.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5’10” with a medium build, light brown or blonde hair and blue eyes. He wore a black and red hooded sweater with the hood up, a black and red face mask and white Nike shoes.

He was last seen eastbound on Pandora Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

 

VicPD

