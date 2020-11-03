Victoria police are searching for this man, who they say swung a baseball bat at a number of people on Monday. (VicPD)

VicPD searching for suspect who swung baseball bat at people

The suspect threw the bat, which struck another person, and then fled the scene

Victoria police are investigating after a report that a man swung a baseball bat at multiple people and damaged property at a multi-unit residential building on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, police were called to the residential building in the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue for a report about a man with a weapon.

A witness told police that a man had attempted to enter a secure courtyard area. The witness confronted the man, who became irritated and began swinging a baseball bat at residents. The man hit the building with the bat multiple times and then threw the bat at another person, striking them, before leaving the scene. The person struck did not report any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian man, standing 6’ tall with a slim build. He has short, shaved hair and wore a large black jacket and brown pants. He was also carrying a black duffle bag.

If you have information about this incident, call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

 

Victoria police are searching for this man, who they say swung a baseball bat at a number of people on Monday. (VicPD)
