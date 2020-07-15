VicPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying these three suspects for an unprovoked attack. (VicPD) VicPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying these three suspects for an unprovoked attack. (VicPD)

VicPD searching for three men in connection to random assault that put two in hospital

If you see these men you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line

VicPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who took part in an early morning assault that sent two men to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On June 28, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1100-block of Douglas Street for a report that a number of people had been assaulted. While on scene, two men told officers they had been assaulted by three unknown men who had already left the area. The assault was unprovoked.

The first suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old Caucasian or Hispanic man standing about five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build. He wore a dark baseball hat, a white and blue soccer-style jersey, with dark pants and white shoes.

The second suspect is also believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. He stands about five feet, ten inches tall with a slim to medium build and wore a dark baseball hat, a white hooded sweater, jeans and white shoes.

The third suspect is again believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, Caucasian or Hispanic man standing five feet, ten inches tall. He has a slim to medium build and wore a white baseball hat, a dark hooded sweater, a dark backpack and jeans.

If you know who these suspects are you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

 

Victoria Police Department

