VicPD seeking three men for violent home invasion, considered armed and dangerous

The home invasion happened on Feb. 14 in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue

Brandon Doran, Robert Hawkins and Tighson Laughren are considered armed and dangerous, do not approach them if you see them. (Victoria Police)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate three men wanted in connection to a violent home invasion.

Brandon Doran, Robert Hawkins and Tighson Laughren are all wanted on multiple charges related to a home invasion in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue on Feb. 14.

Police said Doran, 36, is a “non-white” man standing five feet, six inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has a slim build and a shaved head with a number of tattoos on his face.

Hawkins, 41, is Caucasian and stands six feet and one inch tall. He weighs about 210 pounds, has an average build and a shaved head. He has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Laughren, 32, is a Caucasian male standing five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a slim build and short brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his neck that reads, “Brianne.”

All three men are considered armed and dangerous, according to police. If you see these men, do not approach them and call 911. Anyone with information about where they may be is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



