VicPD seeking witnesses for fatal crash on Hillside Avenue

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died

Victoria police are investigating a fatal crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the 700-block of Hillside Avenue for reports of a crash. A nearby witness was able to provide medical aid to the pedestrian until the Victoria Fire Department and paramedics arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

If you witnessed this crash, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Victoria Police Department