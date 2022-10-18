VicPD seeks information after discovering medieval-looking weapon

Police are asking people with information to come forward after they seized what they describe as a “homemade mace-style weapon” at a multi-unit temporary housing facility in Victoria.

Officers were attending the transitional housing facility along the 1900-block of Douglas Street for an unrelated matter on Sunday (Oct. 16) when they discovered the large, homemade weapon.

Anyone with information about the weapon is advised to call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

