A routine traffic stop of a vehicle with no taillights ultimately saw police discover a loaded handgun inside a backpack, and arrest one of the two occupants for violating a sentencing condition. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD seize loaded handgun during routine traffic stop

Officers discovered the real handgun only after finding a fake one

A loaded handgun was seized by Victoria police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Officers pulled over a car without its taillights on just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Discovery streets. When they requested insurance documents the driver opened the glovebox, revealing a handgun.

Police drew their weapons and called for backup. Once additional units arrived, they apprehended the car’s occupants. The handgun discovered inside the glovebox, however, was determined to be a replica.

In a subsequent search of the car police found a loaded handgun inside a backpack that was in possession of one of the occupants. That occupant was arrested and held in custody for breaching a sentencing condition not to possess both real and replica weapons, while the car’s other occupants were released.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To make an anonymous report, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

