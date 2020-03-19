VicPD suspends bike pick-up program during pandemic

Found bikes can still be reported online

VicPD asks that found bikes be reported online only. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

The Victoria Police Department has cancelled its found bike pick-up program in response to COVID-19 concerns.

The program is halted until further notice as part of efforts to ensure “operational readiness” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are asking for your patience as we temporarily suspend pick-ups of found bikes,” said Bowen Osoko, community engagement officer.

READ ALL COVID-19 COVERAGE HERE

Police ask that found bikes be reported online at vicpd.ca/services/report-a-crime-online.

“We will receive your online report and pick up the bike as soon as operationally possible.”

The program’s cancellation is one of the police department’s many service adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closure of front counters at the Victoria and Esquimalt headquarters and the postponement of a downtown visibility and engagement project.

READ ALSO: Victoria parkades ditch attendants in effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVictoria Police Department