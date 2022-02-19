Hundreds of demonstrators returned to the grounds of the B.C. Legislature Saturday, Feb. 19, to protest public health mandates introduced during the pandemic. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

VicPD warn of downtown traffic disruptions due to protest

Vehicles were seen heading to the B.C. Legislature Saturday to join an anti-mandate demonstration

Demonstrations against public health mandates introduced during the pandemic returned to downtown Victoria Saturday, at times disrupting traffic throughout the downtown core.

Starting in the early afternoon, the Victoria Police Department took to Twitter to warn motorists of intermittent traffic disruptions at the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street as a line of of vehicles – mostly trucks of varying sizes – decorated with Canadian flags and protest slogans, stretched from the downtown core to Quadra Street, slowly making their way to the grounds of the B.C. Legislature.

As the day wore on, Belleville Street immediately in front of the legislature grounds was closed to vehicle traffic, with police barricades setup at Government and Menzies streets.

After several hours of speeches near the legislature building’s front stairs, police tweeted the demonstrators were beginning to march north on Government, but shortly after reported the march had returned to the legislature, though some traffic disruptions were expected to continue.

READ MORE: Petition calls for Victoria to enforce noise bylaw on Freedom Convoy protest honking

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaCOVID-19Greater VictoriaprotestVictoria Police Department

 

Hundreds of demonstrators returned to the grounds of the B.C. Legislature Saturday, Feb. 19, to protest public health mandates introduced during the pandemic. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Hundreds of demonstrators returned to the grounds of the B.C. Legislature Saturday, Feb. 19, to protest public health mandates introduced during the pandemic. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Hundreds of demonstrators returned to the grounds of the B.C. Legislature Saturday, Feb. 19, to protest public health mandates introduced during the pandemic. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Hundreds of demonstrators returned to the grounds of the B.C. Legislature Saturday, Feb. 19, to protest public health mandates introduced during the pandemic. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Previous story
Housing, affordability back in as North Saanich OCP review continues

Just Posted

The importance of Cool Aid Society’s dental care centre in downtown Victoria is well known within the dental industry, but less so among the general public. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cool Aid reaches out to community to help fund a year of dental work in Victoria

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr says council’s decision to go ahead with an OCP review that includes housing and affordability shows faith in the consultant and in future community engagements, likely unfolding in May and June. (Courtesy District of North Saanich)
Housing, affordability back in as North Saanich OCP review continues

Anti-mandate protesters returned to the B.C. Legislature Saturday, leading VicPD to warn motorists of traffic disruptions in the downtown core. (Randi Page/Black Press Media)
VicPD warn of downtown traffic disruptions due to protest

The Victoria Royals defeated the Vancouver Giants 5-2 Friday night. (Photo Courtesy of Vancouver Giants/Twitter)
Victoria Royals defeat Vancouver Giants in Friday night matchup