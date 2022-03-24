Victoria police arrested a suspect at Royal Jubilee Hospital on March 24, following a machete assault in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a suspect at Royal Jubilee Hospital on March 24, following a machete assault in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victim gets ride to Victoria hospital from alleged machete-wielding assaulter

Man being treated for potentially life-altering arm injuries, knew his attacker

A suspect was arrested Thursday morning after a man was struck with a machete in Beacon Hill Park, then driven to Royal Jubilee Hospital by his alleged assaulter, who police say was known to him.

Victoria police officers arrived at the hospital just after 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 24) after getting a call about the victim, who had severe and potentially life-altering injures to his arm. Other officers found a crime scene near the petting zoo in the park during their investigation and the K-9, major crime and forensic identification units were also involved in the response.

Shortly after police arrived at hospital and interviewed the victim, the suspect returned and was arrested and taken to VicPD cells. The suspect remained in custody as of late afternoon Thursday and the victim was undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Police union ‘disappointed’ in Esquimalt for rejecting new officer funding

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
Bowker Creek section collapses near Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Just Posted

An age-enhanced sketch released on the 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance shows what he may look like in 2021. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Michael Dunahee remains missing 31 years after Victoria kidnapping

Librarian Sharon Walker greets passing motorists Thursday while on picket duty outside the Sidney-North Saanich branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library, which is closed for a third straight day. Negotiations held Wednesday failed to produce an agreement between BCGEU representing librarians and VIRL. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Vancouver Island Regional Library strike to ramp up after talks fail to produce deal

Victoria police arrested a suspect at Royal Jubilee Hospital on March 24, following a machete assault in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victim gets ride to Victoria hospital from alleged machete-wielding assaulter

Laurel Collins is the NDP candidate for Victoria. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)
Victoria residents to benefit from dental, housing aspects of NDP-Liberal deal: MP