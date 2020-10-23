Victim of tree-pruning death in Oak Bay identified as Australian man with ‘thirst for life’

Eddie Mather has been identified as the victim of a workplace death in Oak Bay earlier this week. (My Cause Fundraiser)

A fundraiser has been set up for the man who died earlier this week while pruning a tree in Oak Bay.

Eddie Mather, who is from Australia and identified by a monument at the scene, died on Tuesday while working to remove of Garry oak tree at Byng Street and McNeil Avenue.

Mather is described as a “beautiful friend, brother and son,” who exuded undeniable positive energy and a “thirst for life.”

His family is working with funeral coordinators in an effort to bring his body home to Australia.

RELATED: WorkSafe BC investigating man’s death during Oak Bay tree removal

“We’re asking for everyone’s help to donate anything they can, to help ease the financial burden on his family in order to bring Eddie home,” reads the fundraiser.

WorkSafeBC is investigating the Oct. 20 incident. On Tuesday, it took investigators hours to analyze and unpack the scene due to branches that had fallen on wires above. Mather’s body could not be removed until the wires were cleared.

RELATED: Tree-pruning community gathers in Oak Bay after tragic death

In less than a week, more than $27,000 has been raised, with the goal of raising $30,000

To make a donation visit bit.ly/3kBDv2k.

– With files from Nina Grossman

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bay



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.