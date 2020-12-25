Victoria artists dedicate new single to those missed this Christmas

Somehow was written by husband-wife duo Kristina Helene and Thomas Kinzel

A Victoria husband-wife music duo has released a Christmas single that will be tugging on many people’s heart strings this holiday season.

Kristina Helene and Thomas Kinzel wrote Somehow last summer, following the death of Helen’s grandmother and Kinzel’s father.

“Once we finished the song we realized it was something that could have more meaning for this year of people not being able to be with the ones they love, whether they aren’t here anymore or because of COVID restrictions,” Helene said.

Just like this holiday season, Somehow has a bittersweet feel to it. Slow, melodic piano carries listeners through a winter snowscape shot by Kinzel as Helene sings:

“Bells are ringing

Children singing so brightly

Snow is falling on the trees below so lightly

So far away now

But you’re near somehow”

“We just hope our song can give everyone a little extra comfort during this hard time,” said Helene.

She and Kinzel are using the time COVID-19 has forced them to take away from the live stage to co-write their first full album. The songs won’t sound like Somehow because they won’t be Christmas-themed, but Helene said they will have a similar amount of depth and beauty that they hope will take people on different journeys.

So far, Helene and Kinzel are “four skeletons” in and hope to have the album complete by the end of 2021.

“We’re just this little duo team with this big dream,” Helene said.

She’s been in the music industry for 15 years and has opened for Juno Award winner, Jesse Cook, Jim Cuddy from Blue Rodeo and American music group, Naturally 7.

Helene said it would be great if Somehow got lots of exposure, but mostly they hope it serves as a source of comfort for those listening.

“It’s just so much bigger than us,” she said. “It’s about giving some inspiration through the season.”

