Victoria beach blaze prompts reminder that fires are not allowed

A fire at the Dallas Road beach in late June was extinguished by fire crews. (Courtesy of the Victoria Fire Department)

A large beach fire set along the Dallas Road waterfront in late June has Victoria crews reminding the public that not only are the blazes illegal in the city, but they also put nearby homes and habitats at risk.

The Victoria Fire Department said the warm weather might lead people to think a seaside sunset beach fire is the perfect way to cap a summer day. But with beach fires and open-air burning prohibited in Victoria, the department said it’s ready to come ruin peoples’ night.

After responding to the Dallas Road beach blaze, firefighters pointed to the dangers of setting fires near the bluffs. The Victoria department said the waterfront incident was a good example of how a small fire can turn into a much bigger problem if left unattended.

“Embers from this larger fire a couple days ago could have been easily transported by the wind into the dry waterfront bushes that line Dallas Road,” Victoria Fire said in a Facebook post. “Every year, beachgoers that persist on having fires put homes and natural habitat at risk.”

“We will show up, put your fire out, ruin your night just like you ruined ours. NO BEACH FIRES please.”

The Victoria department said anyone wanting more information can reach out to the Victoria Fire Prevention branch at 250-920-3370.

