VicPD was called Wednesday (Aug. 18) by a business owner who reported a man had damaged a sign outside his business in the 2500-block of Government Street. (Courtesy VicPD)

VicPD was called Wednesday (Aug. 18) by a business owner who reported a man had damaged a sign outside his business in the 2500-block of Government Street. (Courtesy VicPD)

UPDATE: Victoria police identify suspect after business owner snaps photo

Officers called for reports of a man doing damage, threatening on Government Street

With a crisp image in hand, Victoria police made quick work of the search for a suspect after a business owner snapped a photo during an apparent assault.

Within a few hours of issuing the image, VicPD took to social media to let residents know they’d identified a suspect.

VicPD was called Wednesday (Aug. 18) by a business owner who reported a man had damaged a sign outside his business in the 2500-block of Government Street. The business owner told officers that when he asked the man to stop, the man threw something at him. The business owner snapped a photo of the suspect, described as a 5’10” Caucasian man with a medium build.

READ ALSO: Victoria police release photo of paramedic equipment theft suspect

He has a shaved head and was cleanly shaven except for a dark brown moustache and goatee. He was wearing a light-coloured camouflage tank top, black Nike brand pants, white sneakers and a blue backpack.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seeks help identifying golf club-wielding suspect

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Vancouver police panning for owner of stolen gold teeth worth $12K
Next story
COVID-19 testing site scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport

Just Posted

Steve Bishop, Barry DeVocht, Ken Bradley, John Launder, Phil Overhill, Joe Danyleyko, Buddy Dydra, Erick Wickheim, Chantal Wilson, Joy DeVocht, Elaine McMath and Gail Bishop will represent the Sooke in the two-day B.C. Horseshoe Pitching provincial championships. (Kevin :aird - Sooke News Mirror)
12 Sooke horseshoe pitchers head to B.C. championships in Abbotsford

Anita Saikail stands at the intersection of Dunford Road and Henry Eng Place where a crosswalk will be installed, thanks to her letter to city council. The 62-year-old with diverse abilities finds crossing the street here dangerous and scary. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Anxious pedestrian asks for a crosswalk, Langford listens

A new COVID-19 testing facility scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Aug. 30 promises to improve air travel safety and convenience, but not without a price tag as same-day results cost $375. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 testing site scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport

VicPD was called Wednesday (Aug. 18) by a business owner who reported a man had damaged a sign outside his business in the 2500-block of Government Street. (Courtesy VicPD)
UPDATE: Victoria police identify suspect after business owner snaps photo