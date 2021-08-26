UPDATE: Victoria police identify suspect after business owner snaps photo

Officers called for reports of a man doing damage, threatening on Government Street

VicPD was called Wednesday (Aug. 18) by a business owner who reported a man had damaged a sign outside his business in the 2500-block of Government Street. (Courtesy VicPD)

With a crisp image in hand, Victoria police made quick work of the search for a suspect after a business owner snapped a photo during an apparent assault.

Within a few hours of issuing the image, VicPD took to social media to let residents know they’d identified a suspect.

VicPD was called Wednesday (Aug. 18) by a business owner who reported a man had damaged a sign outside his business in the 2500-block of Government Street. The business owner told officers that when he asked the man to stop, the man threw something at him. The business owner snapped a photo of the suspect, described as a 5’10” Caucasian man with a medium build.

He has a shaved head and was cleanly shaven except for a dark brown moustache and goatee. He was wearing a light-coloured camouflage tank top, black Nike brand pants, white sneakers and a blue backpack.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

