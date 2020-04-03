Victoria businesses replace boy’s stolen bike

Victoria businesses came together to help replace a 12-year-old boy’s stolen bike. (Photo Courtesy of VicPD)

A Victoria boy is touting brand new wheels after a local businesses came together to replace his stolen bicycle.

The 12-year-old got a new birthday bicycle earlier in the year, only to have it stolen on March 11. The grey Rocky Mountain bike has red and black stripes, and was taken from a residence in the 600-block of Constance Avenue.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers picked up the details of the incident from VicPD and featured it as their Crime of the Week on March 27.

When Josh Shepherd, of Shep’s Moving, and Mike Craycroft from Vic City Exteriors learned of the theft, they teamed up to purchase the boy a new bike. Marty’s Mountain Cycle in Esquimalt sold the bike at a discount and threw in a new lock to keep it safe.

“After a rough couple of weeks, it was so nice to see a smile on my son’s face again,” says a statement from the boy’s mother. “That smile says it all.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

