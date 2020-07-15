Members of the Victoria Police Department and the Community Safety Unit were at the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club for a second time on July 15. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Product seized from a Victoria cannabis compassion club for a second time

The Cannabis Buyers Club has been operating on Johnson Street since 2001

Product has been seized from a Victoria cannabis compassion club for the second time since November.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, members of the Victoria Police Department arrived at the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club, escorting the Community Safety Unit. Employees were given the option to leave when police arrived.

Located at 826 Johnson St., the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club has been operating at its current location since 2001 and has been open since 1996. What differentiates the club from other dispensaries in Greater Victoria is the fact that members need to provide proof of a medical condition before they’re able to purchase products.

Ted Smith, founder of the club, says this fight with the province is over the quality and price of the products that the legal system sells.

“The legal system has such poor quality products at such high prices that our members would not be able to switch over to that without putting their health at risk and literally suffering for that,” he said on Wednesday outside the shop.

Since the first raid, the Cannabis Buyers Club has received a couple of correspondence from the government, which Smith calls “friendly” and that Wednesday’s raid came as a surprise.

“They’ve caught us off guard this time, I believe they’ve gotten a lot more medicine than they did in the past raid and it’s going to really hurt our club but more importantly it’s going to really hurt our patients,” said Smith.

Nikki Jackson, an employee, credits the club for saving her life after she was misdiagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

“I was dying of malnutrition when I was 19, literally on my death bed. I was on 15 different pharmaceuticals and I replaced it all with capsules from this club,” she said.

More to come…

ALSO READ: Police raid 23-year-old cannabis compassion club in Victoria

 

cannabis

Members and supporters of the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club stand outside the Johnson Street location with signs while police are inside. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Most Read