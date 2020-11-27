Victoria elementary school added to list of COVID-19 exposures

Fairfield school is region’s third school listed with an exposure this month

Island Health reported an exposure of COVID-19 at Sir James Douglas Elementary on Nov. 23. Those with high-risk exposures have been contacted directly, the health authority says. (Google maps)

Another Greater Victoria school has had a COVID-19 exposure.

Island Health added Sir James Douglas Elementary to a list of school exposures on the Island. The exposure occurred on Nov. 23.

Island Health says the list is published for information purposes and not to notify parents and staff. The public health team enacts case and contact management and instructs those identified as cases or close contacts to self-isolate.

Island Health says those not contacted directly can be assured their child did not have a high-risk exposure and should continue attending school if they don’t symptoms.

READ ALSO: B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Sir James Douglas Elementary is a kindergarten to Grade 5 school located in Victoria’s Fairfield neighbourhood at 401 Moss Street. Roughly 485 students attend the school in both English and French Immersion. Classes are grouped into two cohorts, one for older and one for younger students.

This is the third school exposure in Greater Victoria this month, following notices for Lakeview Christian School on Nov. 16 and the Victoria School for Ideal Education on Nov. 16 and 17.

READ ALSO: Private school becomes second Greater Victoria school with COVID-19 exposure

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVictoria