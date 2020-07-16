The Victoria Native Friendship Centre, here celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, was among 60 charitable and community organizations on the South Island that received federal emergency funding related to the COVID-19 crisis. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Victoria Foundation, United Way dishes funds to 60 south Island charitable programs

Victoria Native Friendship Centre among those awarded some of $1.6M in grants

Dozens of charity organizations are breathing a sigh of relief after learning they’ll receive federal government relief from its Emergency Community Support Fund.

United Way Greater Victoria and the Victoria Foundation are administering 60 federal grants worth $1.6 million to charities around the south Island. The money is intended to help organizations adapt frontline services to support vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Victoria Native Friendship Centre was among the recipients, receiving funding to help transition to virtual online programming for staff working with at-risk children and youth, and for filling food hampers for vulnerable Indigenous elders and families.

“This has a huge impact on our bottom line,” said executive director Ron Rice in a release. “We could not do all that we do without support from funders such as United Way and Victoria Foundation, nor could we continue to provide the services we do to urban Indigenous families, elders, the disabled and the disenfranchised.”

ALSO READ: United Way of Greater Victoria shares collaboration, innovation with new webinars

More than 120 grant applications were received for the program, many of which related to staffing, and technology needs related to shifting services from in-person to digital platforms. United Way and Victoria Foundation jointly went through the applications to determine feasibility and need.

Among the grants issued, the Island Deaf and Hard of Hearing Centre Association received support to safely re-open and deliver services, including hearing aids to people whose social isolation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Other grants helped digitize an opera performance and bring it to schools, provide haircuts for women before job interviews through a subsidy to a salon, fund an intergenerational support program that matches Indigenous youth with vulnerable elders, and launch a free online literary festival.

ALSO READ: Victoria Foundation’s community grants support 109 local non-profits

“The funding provided via these grants will help to mitigate the devastating impacts the pandemic has had on the [service and charitable sector] and the vulnerable populations they serve,” said Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson.

Added Mark Breslauer, CEO, United Way Greater Victoria: “The creativity and resiliency we observed through the grant submissions was inspiring. We are grateful for the federal government’s funding and we thank them for entrusting in us to get the job done.”

Find a full list of funded projects at uwgv.ca/news/ecsf or victoriafoundation.bc.ca/ecsf.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityCoronavirusfederal government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault
Next story
Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

Just Posted

Sooke council supports plans for dog park at John Phillips Memorial Park

District staff directed to draw up a plan for future project

District launches virtual tour of historic Victoria High

Historic school destined for temporary closure due to seismic upgrades

Victoria Foundation, United Way dishes funds to 60 south Island charitable programs

Victoria Native Friendship Centre among those awarded some of $1.6M in grants

Western Speedway holding fundraiser for woman injured in fall from horse

July 18 bottle drop-off will benefit 27-year-old suffering from spinal cord injury

Sooke Secret Garden Tour goes virtual

Tour through multiple local gardens from the comfort of your own home

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told

PST, employer health tax, hotel tax may come due Sept. 30

Most Read