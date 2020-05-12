Victoria man buys milk, winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

Joseph Brennan smiles for a winner’s ‘selfie’ he sent in using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process after winning more than $93,000 in the March 13 Lotto Max Extra draw. (Courtesy BCLC)

A milk run earned one lotto-winning Victoria man a windfall.

Joseph Brennan bought a ticket “on a whim” while at Thrifty Foods to get a jug of milk. He wound up matching six of seven numbers to win $93,895 in the March 13 Lotto Max Extra draw.

Brennan plans to bank the cash for the future, according to a release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

BCLC announced a Victoria winner on March 14.

While the $50 million jackpot was carried over, a ticket purchased in Victoria, now known to be Brennan, was the second prize winner. According to the Lotto Max website, there were also two Western Canada winners.

