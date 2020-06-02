Victoria man identified as victim in Thunder Bay murder

Police investigating after Paul Vivier, 29, discovered in hotel

An Ontario man has been arrested in a homicide investigation into the death of a Victoria man at a Thunder Bay hotel. (Google Maps)

Police identified a Victoria man as the homicide victim discovered in an Ontario hotel.

On Monday, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) confirmed Paul Vivier, 29, was discovered at the Midtown Inn on May 30 around 10:20 p.m. Police arrived, located Vivier and had him transported by paramedics to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man known to Vivier has been charged with second-degree murder in his death. The TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged Dennis Terry Bernard on May 31.

Police continue to investigate circumstances around Vivier’s death.

READ ALSO: Victoria man who committed murder at Nanaimo hotel sentenced to life in prison

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

crimemurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal delay of MMIWG action plan sparks dismay ahead of inquiry anniversary
Next story
SEAPARC solidifies plans for Sooke summer camps

Just Posted

SEAPARC solidifies plans for Sooke summer camps

Facility set to reopen to the public

Firefighters called for technical rescue at Sooke Potholes

Woman breaks her leg while walking along riverbed

UPDATED: RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Victoria man identified as victim in Thunder Bay murder

Police investigating after Paul Vivier, 29, discovered in hotel

Telus headquarters to come to Victoria in ‘landmark building’ development

City sells land on coroner of Douglas and Humboldt streets for $8.1 million

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Considerations made to keep Island community’s drive-by birthday celebrations going

Trucks will tone it down or not use horns at all to bring some joy to kids and older folks

Summer tubing ban on Cowichan River lifted

The Tube Shack opening on June 27

Island Health creates executive position dedicated to Indigenous health

Dawn Thomas starting new role this week

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Most Read