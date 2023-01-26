Alan Parfett won $100,000 after playing the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s bingo grand scratch-and-win game. (Courtesy of the BCLC)

Victoria man wins $100K from scratch ticket

Alan Parfett bought the winning ticket at the Save-On-Foods on Pandora Avenue

A Victoria man is $100,000 richer after playing the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s bingo grand scratch-and-win game.

Alan Parfett said he’s excited about the financial cushion he will now have, and he plans to use some of the money to take a special lady out for dinner.

“I hadn’t finished scratching the card yet and when I scanned it on my phone I thought, ’that can’t be right,’” Parfett said in a news release. “I had to check it again and again.”

Parfett bought the winning ticket at the Save-On-Foods on Pandora Avenue in Victoria.

He added that he would “purchase an island as well as donate a big chunk of the win” if he ever took home a larger jackpot prize.

