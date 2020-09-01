Robert Stagg says he’s looking forward to expanding his custom-bike shop after riding into a breezy $100,000 playing Did I Win? (Courtesy BCLC)

Victoria man’s $100,000 scratch win means a gift for mom

The BCLC lottery prize will also enhance existing bike shop

A Victoria man plans to sweeten some rides – and his mom – after winning $100,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

Robert Stagg grabbed the winning Did I Win? ticket at the 7-Eleven in the 4000-block of Quadra Street.

“My first thought was pure disbelief. It only really kicked in about three days ago,” he said in a news release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

Stagg says he will use the BCLC prize to enhance his bike shop so he can weld, paint and order more bike parts. He also plans to gift some to his mom.

“My dream if I ever won was to find some land with a house and shop on it so I could work on my bikes,” he said.

READ ALSO: Victoria man buys milk, winning lotto ticket

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint

