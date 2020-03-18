Parking was free in downtown parkades on Tuesday, but fees are back in place Wednesday. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Victoria parkades ditch attendants in effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Some parkades were free this week, but fees are back in place

For a short-lived day all parkades in downtown Victoria were free, but payment is back up as usual – without attendants.

“The gates at City parkades were open yesterday as a courtesy to the public as the City worked towards automated only parking payments to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and person-to-person interactions,” explained Bill Eisenhauer, head of engagement at the City of Victoria.

ALSO READ: The most ticketed parking spot in Victoria is…

As of Wednesday morning only automated payments via cash or credit cards will be accepted in parkades until further notice, with no staff on site managing the stations.

This could mean planning for a bit of extra time to process a payment. If machines are malfunctioning, however, some staff will still be on site monitoring the parkades (just not taking payment) and able to help.

On-street parking will also continue to require payment.

To minimize the chances of COVID-19 exposure even more, the City is encouraging people to embrace technology.

“During this time, the City is also encouraging the public to consider using the City’s ParkVictoria app to pay for their on-street parking, whenever possible.”

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

City of VictoriaCoronavirusparking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Just Posted

Victoria distiller partners with body care store to make free hand sanitizer

Companies will distrubute product to essential service workers

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Sooke’s Otter Point Dental patients warned of coronavirus exposure

Staff member attended Vancouver conference, self-quarantined

Saanich Fire prepares for COVID-19

So far Saanich Fire has no shortage of staff during virus pandemic

Victoria parkades ditch attendants in effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Some parkades were free this week, but fees are back in place

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

Passengers from Nanaimo now on ‘mystery cruise’ due to COVID-19 state of catastrophe in Chile

Holland America Line vessel wasn’t allowed to return to port today in Punta Arenas

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Vancouver Island Regional Library issues notices of layoff to most staff

VIRL closed all libraries on March 16 to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

Most Read