The City of Victoria is investigating an incident involving an individual making threatening remarks to parks staff. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria parks staff threatened in Beacon Hill Park, refuse work

Two employees called 911 after individual made ‘threatening remarks,’ city says

The City of Victoria is investigating after an individual made threats against parks and recreation staff working in Beacon Hill Park. The incident has led to a group of employees refusing work.

According to a statement released by the city on Saturday (July 25), two municipal staff members were working in Beacon Hill Park on July 21 when they were confronted by an individual uttering “threatening remarks about harming them and members of the public.” The two workers moved to a “safe location” and called 911.

READ ALSO: Campers allowed to stay in Beacon Hill Park for now

Following the Tuesday incident, a group of parks staff chose to exercise their right to refuse work. The city is “working with the union to support our staff and ensure their working rights are respected.”

The municipality also said that staff’s work in Beacon Hill Park will be limited to picking up garbage and cleaning bathrooms until an investigation is complete.

READ ALSO: Missing 15-year-old Saanich girl

In a written statement, Mayor Lisa Helps said she was “disheartened” to hear that city staff had encountered verbal abuse and threats while working in the park, and that “everyone deserves to feel safe in their workplace.”

According to the city, staff are confronted by aggressive people occasionally but have become more common during the pandemic as more people look to find overnight shelter in parks. City officials do hazard risk assessments regularly.

READ ALSO: Victoria police investigating chop-shop found in Beacon Hill Park

Helps added that she’s grateful to parks staff’s “exceptional work” and noted that Victoria will continue to push provincial and federal government agencies to increase funding for housing and mental health services.

The city’s parks yard – located on Nursery Road in Beacon Hill Park – remains open and staff are still working in other municipal parks.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cost of keeping some civil servants home for COVID-19 could exceed $600 million
Next story
VIDEO: New bike lanes on Victoria street leave some drivers confused

Just Posted

Victoria parks staff threatened in Beacon Hill Park, refuse work

Two employees called 911 after individual made ‘threatening remarks,’ city says

Victoria Humane Society rallies to save sick golden retriever puppy

Six-week-old Elliott battles severe pneumonia

Rotary tees up 4,000 golf balls to drop in West Shore fundraiser

Funds raised to benefit COVID-19 relief

North Saanich senior celebrates 95th birthday

Gerry Furstenau bought his lot in 1955, leaves it as a park in his brother’s name after his death

Colwood’s Lookout Brook Dam upgrades to start after swimming season

City releases request for proposals for upgrades

VIDEO: Canada’s top doc calls on young people to stop spreading COVID-19

Canadians aged 20-to-39 account for 60 per cent of new cases, one-third of them had to be hospitalized

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Dino-mite chance to snag some dinosaurs

Island man in the hunt for a piece of a rare collection at auction

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Most Read