Michael Friesen was arrested by VicPD patrol officers on the evening of May 26. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria Police arrest man wanted for fraud offences

Michael Friesen arrested on Johnson Street

The Victoria Police Department has arrested a man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences.

VicPD patrol officers arrested Michael Friesen the evening of May 26 after he was located in the 800-block of Johnson Street. Friesen was held overnight in custody awaiting morning court.

Friesen was wanted for a series of outstanding warrants including fraudulent use of identification, unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators believed Friesen was actively evading police detection before his arrest.

The department asked for the public’s help in locating Friesen on May 6.

READ ALSO: VicPD seeks man wanted for numerous fraud-related offences

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues
Next story
B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Just Posted

Victoria Police arrest man wanted for fraud offences

Michael Friesen arrested on Johnson Street

West Coast Trail to remain closed for now

Federal government won’t open world-famous trek until its First Nations are ready for visitors

Sooke council delays vote on Whiffin Spit memorial wall

Sooke district council has again delayed a decision to erect a memorial… Continue reading

Colwood art centre shuts its doors indefinitely

Board members look for new location when feasible, continue online

UVic, Canadian senate partner to solve ‘worlds most divisive problems’ with Victoria Forum

The forum will take place virtually this November

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Nanaimo senior who was excessively speeding says her vehicle shouldn’t have been impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

Two Nanaimo teens on a go-kart get Tim Hortons drive-thru order

Grade 8 students at NDSS answer grandparent’s challenge

Seals and sea lions may not be the scourge of the Salish Sea according to scientists

Biologists are divided on the cause of salmon decline

Most Read