Victoria police arrest manslaughter convict after parole revoked

Police caught the man after a short foot chase Jan. 6

Victoria police chased and caught a manslaughter convict Wednesday morning (Jan. 6) who was wanted Canada-wide after his parole was revoked.

VicPD were notified by Nanaimo Parole that the wanted was in the Victoria area and it had its officers on the lookout. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer who was searching for the man spotted him in the 1600-block of Quadra Street. After a short foot chase, the officer arrested the man and transported him to cells.

The man was transferred to the custody of Corrections Canada.

Most Read