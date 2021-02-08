Victoria police arrest suspect in Bastion Square stabbing

One man faces charges after a Friday night stabbing in Victoria.

Victoria Police Department officers arrested a man Sunday in relation to a stabbing in Bastion Square on Friday night between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The individual suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, which are now considered non-life-threatening.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, around 6:30 p.m., VicPD officers arrested a suspect in the 700-block of Humboldt Street. The man was also arrested on three additional warrants for aggravated assault, failing to attend court, and failing to comply with release conditions.

The man faces recommended charges of aggravated assault and is awaiting court in cells.

RELATED: Witnesses sought following Bastion Square assault with a weapon

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD