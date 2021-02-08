A couple of tents in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

A couple of tents in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrest tent occupant after report of violent assault in Beacon Hill Park

Woman reported assault, threats Saturday night

Victoria police arrested a man late Saturday night after a report of a violent incident in a tent in Beacon Hill Park.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, around 9:30 p.m., a woman called the Victoria Police Department to report a man had threatened her with a firearm and assaulted her inside a tent before she escaped and called police. Paramedics treated the woman at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several officers attended and located a suspect in a tent. He was arrested for assault by choking and assault with a weapon. A firearm was not recovered.

READ ALSO: Victoria police make 23 arrests during #WarrantWednesday

Officers transported the man to cells at VicPD where he was later released with a court date and conditions.

While investigating, officers arrested a second man in the park who was wanted on an unrelated warrant for breach of probation in relation to a robbery file from Port Alberni. He was also transported to cells at VicPD where he was held to await court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

