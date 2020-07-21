VicPD Chief Del Manak tweeted that he saw a Lamborghini driver speeding on the Pat Bay Highway in excess of 170 kilometres per hour. (Unsplash)

Victoria police chief nabs Lamborghini going 80 kilometres above speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Victoria’s police chief witnessed the fastest speeder of his career on Monday.

Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak posted to Twitter that he witnessed a Lamborghini driver on the Pat Bay Highway on July 20 speeding in excess of 170 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone.

“Dangerous, reckless and unacceptable,” Manak wrote, adding that it was his first time seeing a driver at that speed in his 31-year career, including six-and-a-half years spent in traffic enforcement.

The driver received an excessive speed ticket and the Lamborghini was impounded, according to Manak. It’s unclear if Manak pulled the driver over or reported the incident to law enforcement in the area.

VicPD declined to comment further on the incident.

