Victoria police continue search for missing man

Tyler Desorcy, 31, last seen on Courtney Street

Victoria police are seeking help in locating high-risk missing man Tyler Desorcy, 31, who was last seen Dec. 30. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The search continues for a 31-year-old man missing since Dec. 30.

Victoria police issued a release Monday asking for the public’s assistance locating Tyler Desorcy. Desorcy was last seen Dec. 30 in the 800-block of Courtney Street. Police say the circumstances under which he went missing are considered high-risk, and Desorcy has a condition which requires medical treatment.

Desorcy is described as an Indigenous man with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9” with a heavy build and walks with a noticeable limp. Desorcy was last seen wearing dark green pants and dark running shoes.

Anyone who sees Desorcy is asked to call 911. Those with information on his whereabouts can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek high-risk man missing for one week

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamissing personVictoria Police Department