Victoria police found two replica firearms during a search for a man who was spotted loading a firearm in Beacon Hill Park on Thursday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police find replica firearms while searching Beacon Hill Park for a different firearm call

Police still searching for man spotted loading a gun in the park

The search for a man who was reported loading a gun in Beacon Hill Park on Thursday yielded two other unrelated replica firearms.

Officers were called to the park after a person called 911 to report a man had been loading a firearm. According to police, there was a significant time delay in the initial report reaching officers as the person who first spotted the man called another staff member at their place of employment and then called police.

RELATED: UPDATED: VicPD searching for man with a gun after two reports in Beacon Hill Park

Police searched the park but did not find the man.

During the search, officers came across another man near a 12-foot utility trailer in the park. While officers spoke with this second man, they saw a gun case in plain view and asked about its contents.

READ ALSO: Most criminal activity calls down in first half of 2020: Victoria police

The man, who has court-ordered conditions not to possess weapons, told police there were two replica firearms in the case. The replica firearms were seized and will be destroyed.

Police are still searching for the man spotted loading a firearm.

nc.editorial@blackpress.ca” target=”_blank”>vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall
Next story
PHOTOS: Breeding a better bee for Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

Police stop nearly 30 drivers for violations, vehicle deficiencies during Saanich road check

Most West Saanich Road drivers found in compliance

More trip-wire found in Victoria

Semi-transparent fishing line found tied across dock near Regatta Landing

Victoria mask business outgrows home office, expands into new workshop

The Kindness Factory started in founder’s home, thrives amid pandemic

City of Victoria asks for removal of acronym ‘A.C.A.B.’ from BIPOC mural

Mural organizer says city’s request is apathetic to lived experiences of people of colour

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

PHOTOS: Breeding a better bee for Vancouver Island

Bee geneticist chose Black Creek and Campbell River area for research collaboration project

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

VIDEO: Passing train caused brush fire along old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Fire extended between Northfield and Dorman roads

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Most Read