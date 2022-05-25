Franklin Cook is wanted by Victoria police. (VicPD)

Franklin Cook is wanted by Victoria police. (VicPD)

Victoria police hunt paroled man serving sentence for armed robbery

35-year-old Franklin Cook has not returned to his community-based residence

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating wanted man Franklin Cook.

Cook is a 35-year-old Indigenous man standing 5’6” and weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to his community-based residential facility (halfway home) in Victoria, he is serving a five-year federal sentence for armed robbery, disguise with intent, breaking and entering and administering a noxious substance.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 22

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades

VicPD asks those who may see Cook to not approach him, but instead call 911. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 24
Next story
Construction on controversial $789M Royal BC Museum replacement set to start in September

Just Posted

Island Heath has issued a drug poisoning/overdose advisory for Greater Victoria and recommends strategies, including the use of naloxone, when experiencing or encountering an overdose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues drug poisoning, overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, December 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Construction on controversial $789M Royal BC Museum replacement set to start in September

Victoria police arrested three men after pedestrians were bear sprayed from a Mercedes vehicle at 3 a.m. Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Three arrested after Victoria pedestrians bear sprayed at 3 a.m. Monday

Franklin Cook is wanted by Victoria police. (VicPD)
Victoria police hunt paroled man serving sentence for armed robbery