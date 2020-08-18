A robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a Cook Street residence Aug. 13, resulting in a standoff with police. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Victoria police nab two robbery suspects related to seven-hour standoff

Cook Street incident Aug. 13 saw several residents evacuated from homes

Victoria police officers and members of the VicPD K9 team arrested a man and a woman Monday in connection to a robbery that led to residents being evacuated from their homes last week.

On Aug. 13 around 7:45 a.m. police were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 2300-block of Cook Street for a report of a robbery. One man had been assaulted with a weapon and was taken to hospital.

Police believed suspects remained in the building and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team officers arrested one man after a more than seven-hour standoff.

Police said two suspects remained, and were arrested Aug. 17 around 1:30 p.m. after VicPD K9 members spotted them at a bus loop.

Once spotted in the 1000-block of Hillside Avenue one man ran off while officers arrested the woman. Around 4:30 p.m. police arrested the final suspect at a multi-unit residential building in the 1000-block of Hillside Avenue.

John William Crawford, 30, is charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Additionally, officers arrested Crawford on outstanding unendorsed warrants related to a 2019 break and enter, mischief under $5,000, and theft under $5,000. Crawford was held in custody to await court.

The woman faces recommended charges of aggravated assault and robbery. She was released with a court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

